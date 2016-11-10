Braid My Rig

Future Fibres, a division of Southern Spars, and parent company North Sails Group recently purchased a new Herzog braiding machine to enhance its capabilities in making multi-strand carbon fiber rigging for large sailing yachts. Installed at its service base in the Marina Real Juan Carlos I in Valencia, Spain, the braiding machine will improve delivery and service times to its global customers, says the company CEO. A recent project was a full set of Future Fibre’s EC six carbon standing rigging for the 279‘ (85m) Bill Tripp–designed ketch Aquijo, built by Oceanco and Vitters Shipyard. Other applications include architectural, aerospace, civil engineering, and motorsports.

Courtesy August Herzog Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co.

The radial braiding machine, model RF 1/128-100, was made by August Herzog Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. in Oldenburg, Germany. The company, founded in 1861 to braid a variety of products from ropes to shoelaces, was completely “bombed out” during World War II. Its processes have advanced to handle not only textiles but also modern composites such as carbon fiber. The RF 1/128-100 has 128 carriers, a 265cm3 (16-cu-in) bobbin, is powered by four motors, turns at 150 rpm, and represents a major capital investment.

Future Fibres, Base No. 3, Marina Real Juan Carlos I, 46024 Valencia, ES, tel. +34 961 452 135, website www.futurefibres.com. In the U.S., 449 Thames St., Suite 200, Newport, RI 02840, tel. 401–268–3972.