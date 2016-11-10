Slip Slidin’ Away

Perhaps the largest private naval architecture firm in the world, Vripack, announced its first patent of a hullform—the Slide Hull. This after 55 years in business and more than 7,300 projects. (See “Vripack,” PBB No. 108, for more on the company, based in Sneek, The Netherlands.)

Courtesy Vripack

The hullform was developed not (at least initially) by computer analysis or tow-tank testing, but by tireless trial and error conducted by a longtime Vripack customer, Capt. Jaap de Bruijn, who owns a 45-ton commercial ship. Over the years, he cut and reshaped the hull many times over, aiming for the best fuel performance possible. Eventually de Bruijn shared his insights with Vripack architects, who initially scoffed at his assertions. But they pursued research with their own sea trials and empirical studies, validating the concept and improving efficiency another 15%. According to Vripack’s Peter Bouma, “The comfort of this hull is described by her sailors like the boat is riding on cushions. The damping in waves is beyond unique and thus prevents seasickness. Next to that, indeed the fuel consumption of our Slide Hull out­performs any other vessel that I have ever seen.” Fuel consumption of de Bruijn’s SC Amethyst is said to be just 47.6 gal (180 l) per hour at 21 knots cruising speed. Bouma says the hull form was named Slide Hull because “the water flows in a way that resembles how you go down a slide.”

Marnix Hoekstra, Vripack’s managing partner, explains that the so-called slide effect is the result of air traveling in the channel between the wide chine and hull bottom, effectively reducing the “18° real deadrise to 13° virtual deadrise.” Other distinctive features include wide chine flats, a deep forefoot, large load-carrying bottom surface, and a second chine just inboard of the chine flat.

New construction of two vessels with the Slide Hull is under way.

