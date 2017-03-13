Video: Lorne Campbell’s Notes on Stepped Hulls

The decisions that go into the design of a stepped hull are similar to the tradeoffs designers face with any other boat-design—every time you make one thing better, you compromise something else. But with a stepped hull the unintended consequences can be less predictable and more dramatic.

For example, while placing steps farther aft reduces drag, these deeper steps can destabilize the boat’s handling.

“You can get away with this for a light boat with an aft LCG [longitudinal center of gravity]—but with forward LCGs you need rear steps moved forward,” said naval architect Lorne Campbell. “Otherwise the forward steps do all the work while the rear steps are shielded. You need the lateral contact to hold you straight.”

Campbell, a longtime designer of high-speed powerboats, presented his notes on stepped hulls at the 2010 edition of the High Speed Boat Operations Forum in Gothenburg, Sweden. You can watch video of the full 25-minute presentation below:

The forum connects boat designers and builders with the professional drivers of high-speed craft.

These drivers often work for militaries or law enforcement agencies. Their jobs require the latest in fast, powerful boats. But they also need to be protected from the cumulative physical toll from riding around in high-speed boats for a living.

