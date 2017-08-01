Jarrett Bay Boatworks Wins Refit Show Excellence Award









At last January’s Refit International Exhibition & Conference, sponsored by Professional BoatBuilder magazine and hosted by the Broward County Convention Center, Jarrett Bay Boatworks won a Refit Excellence Award for the Best Poweryacht Refit between 50 and 100 Feet. The subject was the 66‘ (20m) Reel Steel, a fiberglass sportfisherman originally built in 2002 by Hines-Farley Offshore Yachts (Suffolk, Virginia).

Jason Parker

An interesting aspect of the competition is that judges also considered human factors rather than simply the finished quality of the material project. According to the Refit show description: “An independent panel of judges selected the winners based on not only the finished yacht, but on the teamwork, problem-solving, and efficiency of everyone involved in the refit, including the boatyard, captain, owner, designer, surveyor, and management.” The award recognizes the complexity of these projects of such daunting magnitude, involving multiple parties and myriad services and subcontractors.

According to Jarrett Bay, “…almost every inch of this world-class 66‘ custom sportfish was reconfigured and/or renewed by Jarrett Bay Boatworks’ team of master craftsmen and a host of vendor partners.”

Principal exterior and interior work included:

Reconfiguring the cockpit to replace refrigeration and freezer boxes with mezzanine seating that incorporated a false bulkhead with air vents for passenger comfort.

Replacement of handrails, renewal of teak covering boards and deck, new bow hatches and underwater lights.

New fighting chair by Release Marine.

Custom faux-teak-painted transom by Josh Everett.

New exterior paint by Alexseal.

Reconfiguring the forward cabin V-berth from queen size to queen and twin berths.

Reconfiguring the galley with new Subzero appliances, cooktop, counters, and washer/dryer.

Reconfiguring cabinets, televisions, wiring, cabinet and door hardware, and overhead panels and baseboards with Whisper Wall coverings.

Jarrett Bay Boatworks

Jarrett Bay Boatworks

The bridge and helm were updated with new electronics and seating. And in the engineroom, HVAC and other systems were reconfigured to allow installation of Seakeeper 5 and Seakeeper 9 gyro stabilizer systems.

The amount of work to be done was so great that the owners asked Jarrett Bay to divide the punch list into two phases, so that they would not lose an entire fishing season. Project manager Keith Tosto said another reason for dividing the work was the number of add-ons, such as a baking oven for the owner’s wife. And when asked what was the most difficult aspect of the project, Tosto said it was coordinating “the work among the different departments, and to maintain a sense of calm while the onset of calamity is all around. At times there were as many as 20 technicians working on the boat all at once, climbing all over each other.” To improve communications he hosted occasional “working lunches” (which he paid for), where everyone could share information and concerns in a “lighthearted atmosphere. Everyone seems to be easier to get along with when they are well fed and rested as opposed to tired and hungry.” Wise move, Mr. Tosto.

Among the many vendors who assisted with the project, Jarrett Bay particularly noted Crystal Coast Interiors and Triton Marine for soft goods, fixtures, lighting, and audiovisual equipment.

Two other yachts also were recognized at the Refit show: The 147‘ (45m) Scout, designed by Ron Holland and built in 2012 by RMG Marine in Turkey, for Best Poweryacht Refit Over 100 Feet. Her entry was submitted by Bacchus Yacht Consultancy. And an 80‘ (24m) Swan was awarded Best Sailing Yacht Refit, with work by New England Boatworks (Portsmouth, Rhode Island).

Just four years ago, in PBB No. 145, we reported in this column on another refit germane to Jarrett Bay and Hines-Farley—that of J&B. In that 2013 write-up we recounted how former Jarrett Bay employee Marc Phillips (described as a jack-of-all-trades mechanical and electrical) was commissioned by her new owner to extend the 63-footer by 3‘1“ (0.94m) to make her the longest Hines-Farley (1“/25mm longer than the 66‘ Reel Steel, described above).

Notes on construction: The Hines-Farleys discussed here were built over male plugs with hull laminations of Kevlar, biaxial glass (0/90° and 0/45°), and PVC foam core. Design and engineering were provided by naval architect Lou Codega, who nicely described the construction process in words and photographs in PBB No. 54.

Jarrett Bay Boatworks, 530 Sensation Weigh, Beaufort, NC 28516 USA, tel. 252–728–2690, website www.jarrettbay.com.