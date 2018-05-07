The High End of High Speed

Vanquish Yachts

A six-year-old Dutch builder of large, high-speed, ax-bow motoryachts recently introduced its latest model, the VQ54 (16.5m). It joins the VQ32, VQ43 MK2, VQ48 and VQ48DC (9.8m, 13.1m, and 14.6m), the VQ50 (15.2m), and the Vangraft VQ16 (4.9m) plaything. Tom Steentjes of Vanquish Yachts reports eight sales of the VQ48 and total sales approaching 43. Other models up to 28m (94‘), and an outboard 13.7m (45‘) model are under development. Construction is aluminum with 5083 H111 plate. Steentjes says each boat is “handmade” and fully customizable. The 48 is powered by 2 x 600-hp (450-kW) MAN diesels coupled to pod drives. Max speed is 40+ knots. Price of the 48 is currently €1,075,000 ($1,3422,914). On order for the U.S. are two VQ54s with twin Volvo IPS drives; earlier deliveries of the VQ54 were equipped with 800-hp (600-kW) MAN diesels with surface drives.

Stuart Pearce

Stuart Pearce

The design work was performed by Guido de Groot, whose portfolio features a lot of superyacht styling. Also a Dutch firm, Studio Delta did the naval architecture and engineering.

Guido de Groot Design, Hogewoerd 122, 2311 HT Leiden, The Nether­lands, tel. +31 (0) 71 566 30 40, website www.guidodegroot.com.

Studio Delta b.v., Dr. Lelykade 18b, 2583 CM Den Haag, The Netherlands, tel: +31(0)70 3607523, website www.studiodelta.nl.

Vanquish Yachts, Koematen 54, 8331 Steenwijk, The Netherlands, tel. +31 (0) 522 700 236, website www.vanquish-yachts.com.