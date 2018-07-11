Voting for America’s Favorite Boat Brand

As a promotion, www.boattrader.com sponsored a competition in which viewers voted for their favorite brand of boat. (Of course, they were all powerboats.) Timed to coincide with the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball championship tournaments, the field was similarly narrowed in four regions: East, West, Midwest, and South. Boat Trader’s bracketology paired thirty-two brands, one on one, based on Boat Trader listing page views. Voting progressed through the Sweet Sixteen, the Elite Eight, and finally the Floating Four.

And the winner was…Bertram, edging Monterey, Regal, Scout, Hatteras, and Viking. “This was one of the closest results of the entire tournament,” wrote boattrader.com staff, “with 1,000 votes cast. The Facebook vote was a dead heat as we left the office last night, but Bertram pulled away in the closing hours.”