High Strain Dynamics Expands Services

The name Peter Winkert popped up rather unexpectedly in a press release from a subsidiary of QMP (Quality Machine Products) called High Strain Dynamics. Winkert was an early contributor to PBB, writing a Parting Shot in No. 6, in which he wanted to make sure today’s fiberglass boatbuilders know they are in the chemistry business (“most boatbuilders still think of themselves as carpenters…”) and an excellent piece on the correct installation of core materials. He was well qualified, working as he was at that time for Baltek, makers and purveyors of end-grain balsa, a widely used core material.

Now he’s a marketer, working to expand the talents and services of High Strain Dynamics into new industries, especially marine, which he knows well. The company was founded in 2014 to provide R&D for the QMP family of companies. Winkert said the hire of some bright engineers inspired them to offer their services to outsiders as well. Those services include: product development, materials selection and testing, prototyping, analysis, and consulting. Those areas of expertise were applied to fly-fishing rods (someone in the company must be an avid angler), which resulted in the formation of a separate company, Douglas Outdoors, specializing in rods and reels.

CEO David Barclay says, “The fly-casting process itself drives the system well into the nonlinear regime. At these conditions, conventional methods of analysis break down, challenging even the most sophisticated structural analysis and simulation packages. At High Strain Dynamics, we developed integrated metrology and analytics solutions to address this problem. Our solution consists of a customized suite of empirically validated, reduced-order simulation software capable of accurately predicting the deflection profile, energy storage, and dynamic response characteristics of these complex structures, accounting for changes in the layup schedule as well as cross-sectional deformation under load. Consider a modern small catamaran with J-board hydrofoils. The design of these foils requires a precise balance between hydrodynamic performance and structural integrity, needing to be lightweight and incredibly strong. At High Strain Dynamics we can optimize the hydrodynamics to improve foiling stability while reducing drag, qualify new materials, optimize the material layup to reduce the structural weight, and develop prototypes to build confidence in your new designs.”

