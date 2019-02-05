New line of abrasive pads from Festool

Last fall, a couple of years since winning awards for their 18V TSC 55 Cordless Track Saw and BHC 18 Cordless Rotary Hammer Drill, Festool introduced a new line of abrasive pads for powertools called GRANAT NET Abrasives, intended for jobs producing high levels of dust. Where a limited number of, say, ½“ (12mm) holes in a 6“ (152mm) pad used on a random-orbit sander may be overwhelmed by dust on a given species of wood, drywall, or foam, All-Over abrasive pads solve this problem in unique fashion. How? Festool’s press release says the “open net structure enables dust extraction across the entire surface of the material.” The company also asserts that the pads have high tear resistance and “excellent edge stability.”

A variety of different grits (40–1,500) and sizes are offered. Formats include rolls, sheets, sponges, and hand-sanding blocks. They fit most of Festool’s sanders, including orbital, random-orbit, and Planex drywall sanders.

