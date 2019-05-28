179 Shortcuts

Evinrude

≡ Canadian yachtsman Don Green died at the age of 86. A member of the Canadian Sailing Hall of Fame and Member of the Order of Canada, Green sailed around the world with Irving Johnson aboard the brigantine Yankee, and won the 1978 Canada’s Cup with Evergreen, a daring C&C design with a jibing daggerboard.

≡ SIFCO Applied Surface Concepts offers portable electroplating that needs no immersion tank and may save time for on-site plating of valves, pumps, propeller shafts, bearing seats, and structural components.

≡ Evinrude, partnering with ABYC (American Boat & Yacht Council) and NMDA (National Marine Distributors Association), will donate $2 million worth of its E-TEC G2 3.4L V6 outboard engines to the ABYC Foundation to train marine technicians across the U.S. and Canada.

≡ Correct Craft announced its purchase of 65-year-old Velvet Drive transmissions. Based in Little Mountain, South Carolina, Correct Craft’s Pleasurecraft Engine Group also owns PCM, Crusader Offshore, Challenger, and Levitator.