Short Cuts 181

Courtesy Accon

≡ Accon Marine introduced a new retractable Slim-Line Cleat made of 316 stainless steel, available in 4.5“, 6“, 8“, and 10“ (11.4cm, 15.2cm, 20.3cm, and 25.4cm) sizes, each sold with a backing plate. Maximum line sizes: 1⁄2“–1“ (12mm–25mm).

Courtesy Performance Metals

≡ Performance Metals makes an anode to protect aluminum hulls, outboards, and sterndrives. It contains 5% zinc and a trace of indium to prevent an oxidizing layer from forming on its surface. The company says its Navalloy anodes protect in all salinities and last longer than others.