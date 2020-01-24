Pakayak Bluefin: Portability in Six Parts

Courtesy Pakayak

The Pakayak Bluefin is a 14‘ (4.3m) six-part nesting kayak made of rotomolded polyethylene with silicone gaskets and 300-psi clamps that its maker says can be assembled by anyone in less than three minutes. Nested, it measures roughly 3‘6“ x 2‘ x 16“ (1.1m x 0.6m x 41cm). $1,795. www.pakayak.com.