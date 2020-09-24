On Task: Seacock Installations

In Professional BoatBuilder No. 187 you’ll find the first of a special tear-out section we’re calling Task Sheets. Our intent with this addition is to help builders and service yards be sure that their crews have the tools, materials, and knowledge to perform common (and some less-than-common) tasks to the best industry standards. Every ProBoat Task Sheet is written by an experienced boat builder or repairer and will provide clear best-practices that will be good review material for experienced crew and essential education for newer technicians. The heavy stock and perforated tear-out sheets allow you to easily pull them from of the magazine, share them, make copies for everyone on your shop floor, and keep them in a binder for ready reference and the addition of yard-specific annotations in the future. The first task is “Seacock Installation” from our own technical editor Steve D’Antonio. It’s clear, it’s concise, and it cites the relevant ABYC standards any installer will want to adhere to.

Please enjoy it… click the image below. And let us know what topics you’d like to see in a Task Sheet.