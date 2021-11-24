New Heyman Pilothouse Cruiser

Courtesy Heyman Yachts

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced a latent desire to leave terra firma and its worries behind, which resulted in a boating boom and the introduction of some tempting new designs. One of them is the Heyman 42 PPH (pocket pilot house), a 44’4” (13.5m) LOA cruising yacht from the drawing board of Swedish designer Gabriel Heyman, who in 2011 won Professional BoatBuilder’s design contest with Baby Celeste, a small trailer sailer. The design of the new craft “has probably taken about 10 times as long as anything I have done before,” Heyman told us, “partly because it has gradually grown and been refined along the way.”

The PPH 42 supports living aboard in an open-accommodations layout, with either the galley or an office/nav station in the pilothouse. Master stateroom and guest cabin are on the lower level. A neat feature is the transparent aft bulkhead that separates pilothouse and cockpit and can be opened to expand this multiuse indoor/outdoor space for entertaining. In practical fashion, the transom can be lowered, creating a large platform for swimming and boarding, or parking the dinghy.

The boat’s 38.8’ (11.83m) waterline is a good start for displacement performance, while the shoal-draft keel with an optional pivoting centerboard makes skinny-water anchorages accessible. Single or shorthanded sailing is assisted by all-electric winches that help manage the 958-sq-ft (89m2) sail area, and a cockpit arrangement that separates the workspace aft from the lounge forward.

The PPH hull and deck are vacuum-infused by Ridas Yacht near Tallinn, Estonia, using multiaxial glass on Divinycell core and vinylester resin for the hull. The lead keel is bolted on a custom-designed keel stub. Hull No. 1, with turquoise topsides, was scheduled to launch in June 2021 and goes to a Maine couple.

Heyman 42 PPH Particulars

LOA: 44.3’ (13.52m)

LOD: 41.5’ (12.66m)

LWL: 38.8’ (11.83m)

Beam: 14.1‘ (4.30m)

Draft, board up/down: 4.7’/9.8’ (1.44m/3.01m)

Displ.: 25,133 lbs (11.4 t)

Sail area: 958 sq ft (89m2)

Engine: Volvo Penta D2-75, sail drive

Price: 483,000€ excl. tax

Heyman Yachts AB, Nya Varvet 85D, 42671 V. Frolunda, Sweden, tel. +46 707 790 003.