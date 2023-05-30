ProPoxy Premium Two-Component High-Gloss Acrylic Urethane Technology Explained



TWO-PART ACRYLIC URETHANE TOPSIDE PAINT

Cures to a high-gloss, durable finish

Stunning, long-lasting, buffable finish for exterior applications

Easy to apply and repair; offers outstanding flow-out, aesthetics, and durability

PROPOXYTM is a perfected single stage, two-part, acrylic urethane coating that cures to a high-gloss, durable finish. ProPoxy builds on this proven platform to create a stunning, long-lasting, buffable finish for exterior applications. ProPoxy’s high solids formula features excellent coverage and hide. Unlike traditional polyurethanes, this product is easier to apply and repair. ProPoxy offers best in class flow-out, aesthetics, and durability in fewer coats. ProPoxy cures quickly reducing contamination during application and shortens return to service times.