USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series Continues

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the date and opened registration for the next free online seminar in the USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series. The fifth episode, “Navigating Compliance in the Age of Evolving Technology,” will be held Nov. 1, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. Join ABYC and USCG experts as they explore the future of USCG factory visits, sustainability practices that include lithium-ion batteries, alternative fuels, and product compliance measures vital for boatbuilders to thrive in a world of rapid change and technological advancements.

“We are thrilled to continue the popular risk mitigation series in collaboration with ABYC,” said Jeff Ludwig, chief of the Recreational Boating Product Assurance Branch at the U.S. Coast Guard. “As the technical landscape continues to evolve, it remains important for our industry to convene at such events to ensure we uphold the highest standards of boating safety.”

“Testing and documenting your products’ compliance plays a pivotal role as the marine industry advances,” said Craig Scholten, ABYC’s technical vice president. “Today’s products have many more features and are far more complex to evaluate and service than in the past. This event is designed to help businesses stay ahead by leveraging accessible compliance tools and resources.”

For free registration, visit abycinc.org/riskmitigation.

The recurring free and prerecorded online events of the USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series are dedicated to reducing the risk involved in designing and building recreational boats. Past episodes available on www.abycinc.org include:

Series 1—Regulations and Electrification

Series 2—Put the Fire Out

Series 3—Defect Notification and Product Recalls

Series 4—Staying Current with Electrification

—D.L.