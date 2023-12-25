Courtesy System Three

System Three Resins, the Lacey, Washington–based manufacturer of specialty adhesives, coatings, encapsulants, and composite resin systems, recently introduced Quick Cure Wood Putty (retail $29.95) to its product line. It is a two-component putty with an epoxy polymer mixture for the resin and an amine mixture for the hardener, which has a moderately sulfuric odor.

“The key features of this epoxy putty are that it’s nonshrinking, and you can sand in an hour, a unique combo as wood putties go,” commented System Three VP marketing Jeff Anderson. “It comes in six different wood tones: taupe, red oak, cherry, mahogany, black walnut, and ebony, so customers will have an easy time color matching. It will be great for cosmetic fixes on interiors.”

The company says that Quick Cure Wood Putty can “increase productivity in manufacturing and production environments,” adding that “it fills knots and voids in a single fill, machines easily without clogging up abrasives…and is compatible with most finishes.”

The mixing ratio by weight and/or volume is 1:1, but a working time of 3 minutes and readiness for sanding an hour after application (both at 70°F/21°C) requires fast labor, as implied by the product name.

Consult the company website for color swatches, the technical data sheet with complete product specifications, and the combined safety data sheets with emergency measures, safety precautions, and recommended personal protection equipment to wear while working with this product.

System Three Resins Inc., 8517 Commerce Pl. Dr. NE, Lacey, WA 98503 USA, tel. 253–333–9339.

—D.L.