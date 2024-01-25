Interlux Launches Revolutionary New Topside Paint for Professionals

AkzoNobel’s Interlux brand has launched a premium topside system with professional level results and an easy to use one-part finish.

Pre-Kote Plus® and Toplac Plus® are simple to apply with fewer steps to result in a longer lasting, best-in-class high gloss finish.

This revolution in DIY and professional finishes is achieved by redefining the standard of one-part topside finishes with a simplified and easier application, and is fortified with enhanced UV and corrosion protection.

Pre-Kote Plus replaces Pre-Kote to become an all-in-one undercoat and primer with fewer steps by providing added substrate protection, including anti-corrosion, and a smoother finish that is easier to sand, reducing overall prep time.

For use above the waterline and with lower VOCs than its predecessor, Pre-Kote Plus reduces workload, costs, and has improved flow and aesthetics compared to Pre-Kote, providing the perfect foundation to be used with the new topside finish, Toplac Plus. It is easy to apply by brush as well as roller and can be applied directly to most substrates.

Toplac Plus, a one-part silicone alkyd finish, provides a best-in-class high gloss finish that is easy to apply with exceptional roller application, without the need for tipping, and comes available in a full range of vibrant colors.

Nineteen colors will be available in October 2023 with an additional five new North American-only colors available in early 2024.

The new and advanced formula offers a professional quality and exceptional high gloss finish combined with enhanced UV protection, providing long term shine and color retention.

Toplac Plus is easy to apply by DIY and professional applicators with improved flow by roller, eliminating the need for tipping, along with no sanding between coats.

Applied over Pre-Kote Plus, an amazing finish has never been so easy. Toplac Plus replaces Brightside as a new and improved product, with an expanded color selection, overall smoother application, and delivers longer lasting professional quality results.

Jessica Stewart, comments: “ Professionals can now have an amazing finish that has never been so easy, this is truly revolutionary for this market.

“The standout reputation of the Interlux range has been renowned across the globe for decades, with these two products having already gained a great following in Europe and Asia Pacific.

“We remain determined to continue raising the bar by continuing to innovate.

“More and more, professionals are demanding coating solutions that save time and money, and ultimately make application easier.

“Pre-Kote Plus and Toplac Plus satisfy those demands by providing lasting color and gloss with increased UV durability, fewer steps, and an improved DOI (Distinction of Image) finish, allowing for faster turn around times in the yard.

“Pre-Kote Plus and Toplac Plus are tried and tested replacements for Brightside and Pre-Kote, with the perfect blend of performance, ease and available in a popular color range.”

For more information visit: https://www.interlux.com/en/us/