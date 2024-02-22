PRO-SET Epoxy Named an Official Supplier for New York Yacht Club American Magic, Challenger for the 37th America’s Cup

PRO-SET Epoxy Named an Official Supplier for New York Yacht Club American Magic

Bay City, MI – February 1, 2024 – New York Yacht Club American Magic, Challenger for the 37th America’s Cup, has named PRO-SET Epoxy, as an official supplier for their campaign. This collaboration highlights the critical role of cutting-edge materials and technology in the world of competitive sailing, particularly in elite events like the America’s Cup.

PRO-SET Epoxy, a leading provider of high-performance epoxy resins and adhesives, brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the table. Their products are renowned for their exceptional strength, durability, and versatility, making them a natural choice for the demanding conditions of competitive sailing. American Magic will use PRO-SET Epoxies in the construction of the AC75, a 23-m monohull designed to sail above water on advanced hydrofoils. PRO-SET will supply American Magic with their proprietary adhesives and epoxy resins, as well as laminate testing services. In a sport where every second counts, the ability to trust in the reliability and performance of equipment is paramount. PRO-SET Epoxy’s track record of excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with American Magic’s pursuit of sailing supremacy. In addition to the technical advantages offered by PRO-SET Epoxy’s products, the partnership also highlights the importance of fostering strong relationships within the sailing community. As an official supplier, PRO-SET Epoxy joins a select group of companies dedicated to supporting American Magic’s pursuit of excellence both on and off the water. The 37th America’s Cup will take place in Barcelona, Spain, from August through October 2024, where PRO-SET will continue to be an essential supplier to the team.

New York Yacht Club American Magic, Construction of AC75, 36th America's Cup, 2021

About PRO-Set Epoxy: PRO-SET®️ Epoxy offers versatile resin/hardener combinations to accommodate various process requirements. Our products are formulated and manufactured at our Bay City, Michigan plan. We’re ISO 9001:2015 registered, which means we manufacture all our products to consistent and rigorous standards. About New York Yacht Club American Magic: American Magic is building the high-performance sailing franchise in the United States with a dual mandate to win the America’s Cup and elevate sailing in America. Formed in 2017, New York Yacht Club American Magic combines two highly successful American racing programs, Bella Mente Racing and Quantum Racing, with one of the most prestigious yacht clubs in the world. All are united by a determination to regain the America’s Cup, reconnect the American sailing base with the premier event in the sport, and elevate the quality of competitive sailing in the United States. Please visit AmericanMagic.com to learn more. Follow American Magic on Instagram @AmericanMagicTeam and Facebook @AmericanMagicTeam