SNAME Powerboat Symposium Is Back

SNAME

The Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME) Technical and Research Program, in cooperation with the Hampton Roads, Virginia Section of SNAME, will host the Sixth Annual Powerboat Symposium on Monday, October 14, 2024, just before the start of the SNAME Maritime Convention 2024 in Norfolk, Virginia. It will be held at the same venue—Hilton Norfolk The Main.

The symposium offers the opportunity for designers, boatbuilders, enthusiasts, and the research community to explore and discuss the latest developments. Organizers are looking for a broad representation of interests from small-craft-user segments including pleasure, naval, commercial, and autonomous. Two sessions for the presentation of up to 16 technical papers are expected to cover the following:

• Advancements in composite structure design/materials

• Advancements in manufacturing of small craft

• Validation of hydrodynamic studies with computational tools

• Small craft dynamics and maneuvering

• Developments in appendage design and analysis

• New approaches to small craft stability rules

• Challenges/gaps in current rule sets and regulatory requirements and potential solutions

• Hybrid and electric power for small craft

• Novel small-craft design elements

• Testing/case studies and data artifacts

• Platform design for autonomy

The SNAME Technical and Research (T&R) Program Small Craft Committee will review submitted abstracts and papers as well.

Important Dates:

4/15/24 — Abstracts due

5/15/24 — Authors notified of acceptance of abstracts

7/15/24 — First drafts due

8/15/24 — Reviews due back to authors

9/15/24 — Final papers due

Interested parties should contact Chair Justin Lorio at lorio.justin@nullgmail.com or 504–214–4477. Information about T&R can be found on the SNAME website under the Research & Publications banner.

The Society encourages and sponsors maritime research into areas of the ocean sciences by means of the T&R Program, with particular emphasis on marine vehicles and offshore structures. The T&R Program consists of 10 T&R Committees, which currently include: Environmental Engineering; Hull Structure; Hydrodynamics; Marine Forensics; Offshore; Operations, Safety, and Economics; ; ; Ships’ Machinery; and Small Craft. Each is dedicated to a general area of research. T&R Panels serve as subcommittees of each committee to provide more focused research into defined areas.

The Steering Committee, chaired by John Daidola, oversees the work of the T&R Committees and Panels. Its members represent all segments of the maritime industry and cooperating academic and governmental agencies. The committee is responsible for the detailed planning and execution of a Society-sponsored Technical and Research program, and forms technical committees and panels to carry out this research.

The committee establishes research priorities, forecasts anticipated needs in future technology, and develops research programs designed to meet future needs. It monitors fundraising in support of all technical and research activities and the fiscal and contractual administration of such funds, and the committee authorizes T&R Committees and their panels to form joint committees with the American Society of Naval Engineers.

—D.L.