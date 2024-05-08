Citimarine Store Expands to a New State of the Art Location in Miami

Citimarine Store – major online retailer of marine accessories who ships throughout the US and worldwide – recently moved to a new state-of-the-art warehouse and office location, in Doral, FL in Miami-Dade County.

In their new South Florida location, the entire Citimarine team – including sales, customer service, administration, IT, marketing and accounting – are able to work in close proximity, ensuring smooth communication and coordination between key departments. On display are real-time visits and analytics to the Citimarine Store site, recent sales information as well as CCTV providing a detailed feed of all on-site operations.

Two point-of-sale checkouts are available for all in-store customers, walk-in customers and to travelers from out of town.

Citimarine Store keeps in-stock a wide variety of marine air conditioners from CTM Marine and Webasto, marine refrigerators from Vitrifrigo and Nova Kool, marine generators and marine electronics managed via cutting edge inventory management software. Inventory count is always accurate and available, and matches directly with the in-stock number on the website, ensuring customers have an exact idea of how many products are available for purchase.

Cutting edge shipping software connects directly with the website as well, offering customers a range of options in the checkout, from fast-and-free ground shipping to options for freight shipping on larger items such as generators and dinghies.

Citimarine Store – On The Cutting Edge of Marine Supply

Citimarine Store uses an advanced CRM to ensure that all customers are being taken care of in a rapid fashion, and properly followed up with. A marine electronics specialist on the team regularly outfits entire custom electronics installations on boats and yachts. Combined with old school boating and marine knowledge from members of the team with decades of boating experience, the customer service experience at Citimarine Store is second to none.

As to the Citimarine Store website, 3D renderings of products are available for select products in order for customers to have a better idea of the dimensions of what they are purchasing. The Citimarine Plus membership program provides customers with automatic discounts on big marine brand names, and customers can earn Citimarine points with each purchase, leading to even more discounts and competitive prices on future prices.

Citimarine Store is constantly innovating in order to provide better service, better prices and faster shipping to its customers. For more information, visit us at CitimarineStore.com