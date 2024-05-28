CTM Marine Prepares for Summer 2024

CTM Marine , major marine air conditioning manufacturer in the US with over 10,000 units sold and a global dealer network of more than 150 dealers, has been preparing for a big summer 2024.

Recently moving into a state-of-the-art warehouse in NW Miami-Dade County, a commercial and logistics hub located near major highways and the Miami International Airport, CTM Marine has fully-stocked their warehouse with CTM self-contained, split gas and marine chiller systems.

CTM Marine will also be further expanding their presence in the Caribbean and Latin America with a distribution center in Puerto Rico, providing a local support center to all dealers in the region.

In order to further develop business relationships and share ideas with others in the marine A/C space, CTM Marine exhibited at the 2023 IBEX show last October in Tampa, Florida, and is preparing everything to exhibit at the 2024 show as well. The show proved to be a successful event with many important conversations had, technologies discussed and ideas further developed.

Updated CTM Marine units will be launched this summer 2024, with even more product and feature improvements implemented, along with a new line of marine refrigerators!

Stay tuned for more info!