Dragonfly Trimarans’ Third Generation of Quorning Family Leadership Keeps the Pedal to the Sailing Metal

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

The multihull class of the 1985 Two-Handed Round Britain and Ireland Race was a who’s who of heavy hitters, all vying for glory—or at least survival—in the 1,800-nau­tical-mile slugfest through the infamous waters of the English Channel and Irish and North seas. Top competitors included Tony Bullimore and Nigel Irens in the Irens-designed 60′ (18.2m) trimaran Apricot; Mark Gatehouse and Peter Rowsell sailing the 53′ (16.1m) trimaran Marlow Ropes, which won the 1984 OSTAR as Umapro Jardin; and Wal­ter Greene and Philip Steggall on Greene’s 45′ (13.7m) catamaran Sebago.

That year’s race was particularly challeng­ing, as two gales savaged the fleet. At one point, 23 yachts holed up in Castle Bay wait­ing out the weather. Three boats were dismasted, and there were stories of 26-foot (7.9m) monohulls making 15 knots under bare poles. In the end, just 51 of 74 starters finished. And while Apricot would win overall, one of the biggest stories was the winner of the Boxall Trophy for the yacht with the highest speed to waterline ratio—the 25′ (7.6m) Dragonfly trimaran Magic Hempel. The smallest boat in the fleet, the pocket rocket not only survived the onslaught but finished 18th overall.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

Sailed by Eric Quorning, eldest son of Dragonfly founder Børge Quorning, Magic Hempel was just one entry from the family boatyard based in Skærbæk, Denmark, to drop jaws on the racecourse. Jens Quorning, two years younger than Eric, raced the 35′ (10.6m) trimaran Quick Step III, a one-off he had built and modified with a new rotating wing section mast and an extreme beam of 31′ (9.4m). Finishing second in her class, she also was second for the Boxall Trophy, so the brothers finished 1-2.

“I was only 23 years old,” says Jens, now Dragonfly’s CEO. “The race was heavy. Not easy.” But the brothers’ results launched Dragonfly into the sailing headlines, which had been one of the goals.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

“A trailerable trimaran that can be launched and rigged in an hour is quite a story. When that same boat wins her class on the rugged, fast track of the Round Britain Race, she becomes an exceptional story,” noted a January 1986 story in SAIL magazine.

“That was basically our real international start,” Jens says. “We didn’t have any money to advertise…So, we thought, well, the only way we can get famous or, let’s say, to be known, is through racing.”

It was a successful if risky public relations strategy, but pushing limits and sailing fast for the sheer joy of it was and remains one of Jens Quorning’s measures of a successful design and build. And while that wild-hair approach isn’t quite the same method being pursued by Jens’ son, Peter, as the third gen­eration to lead the family business, he, too, sees its merits.

“Nowadays, we can come out with our brand in other ways, through marketing. But winning on the racecourse can have the same kind of influence,” Peter says. “It’s a clear proof of what the boat is capable of.”

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

Boatbuilding is a hard business, and work­ing with family can make it even harder. But as Dragonfly Trimarans approaches its 60th year, its longevity tells a story of balance between speed and steadiness, risk-taking and careful consideration, past and future. While listening to Jens, 64, and Peter, 31, describe the transition taking place at Drag­onfly, I could hear this balance—the for­mer, quick with humor and a kind of barely contained boyish energy, the latter more measured and self-contained.

In part, as Peter noted, that may be because as “the boss’ son, you’re always being evaluated.” But it’s also clear that he’s not the proverbial chip off the old block. He has grown up with the company, but he stepped away long enough to explore other options, and he draws distinctions about the skills he brings to a business that must thrive in a complicated economic, regula­tory, and competitive environment—they’re a lot different than whether he can whup tar on the racecourse.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

“I come in with another perspective than my father because I’m not a craftsman,” Peter says. “I understand, and I can be a part of the discussions when we need to make decisions, but I cannot build the boat myself. I am much more organization oriented and business oriented…my father is a lot more product and production oriented than I am. And we have this collaboration.”

Jens sees this distinction as a natural, ben­eficial evolution.

“I see many smaller companies where a son or daughter takes over and if they are not into management…they go down,” he says. “We have reached a level now where management is very impor­tant. Everything is important, but don’t underestimate management.”

Much like the company itself, Peter’s move into leadership (he became vice presi­dent in 2024) has been measured, gradual, and carefully thought out. It wasn’t a given he would choose this path. He had always been part of the business—he spent a year and a half in the service department during a gap year and attended boat shows since he was a youngster—but he was also “always on the sideline.” After earning a bachelor’s degree in international sales and marketing, he worked for a major supermarket chain and a software company. Testing the waters, he learned that “this was the right place to be.” He spent three years essentially apprenticing in every aspect of the company, including the shop floor.

“I was not in production building boats but everything around it, supporting the production—service, supply management, procurement, general management, financial. Sales came naturally with my last name,” he says. “I started here as a new guy, and I was under the wings of the general management. I had a three-year schedule of how I needed to understand the whole company and the culture here from the bottom up.”

For his part, Jens had measured his expectations. He always held the door open to Peter but never pushed him through. “Years ago, I told Peter that if he at some stage later feels that he wants to, ‘take the tiller, the tiller will be yours.’ But I will never ask Peter to take the tiller. He has to come and say he wants the tiller. And I think that’s a big difference, instead of me saying, ‘Here, you have to take it.’ Doesn’t work. He has to say that now I am ready, body and soul, to do this. And we didn’t know that for many years. Peter was still young, and my wife and I, we told Peter, ‘You’ve got to have some experience from outside us, from working other places.’ Because I was missing that. I started very, very young here.”

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

The Boat That Answered All the Questions

Børge Quorning began a wooden boatbuilding apprenticeship shortly after World War II ended, in 1948. He was part of the shop that built the Finn class dinghy for legendary Danish sailor Paul Elvstrøm’s gold medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, and while he built various other designs, he was particularly interested in light, fast rowing shells. In the mid 1950s, he ended up in Vancouver, British Columbia. While building boats there, Jens says, he was invited to try out “this strange boat,” an Arthur Piver-designed trimaran. It sailed circles around the next fastest thing on the water, a Star class monohull, and completely turned Børge’s head.

“He loved skinny, lightweight boats, and he hated to put weight under monohulls,” Jens says. “Suddenly, you had this skinny hull, lightweight boat that answered all his questions.”

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

Inspired to bring these boats to Europe, Børge and his brother bought property in Skærbæk, a small town in southeast Denmark, and started a shop. A year later, they built Børge’s design, the Trident 28. It was received, as multihulls often were then, with some guarded interest but mostly open skepticism. The first boat sold right away, but it was the only one.

“It was way too early,” Jens says. “So, my dad started to build small fishing boats, then went into leisure boats, 19 feet (5.8m), 26 feet (7.9m), 31 feet (9.4m). We built a range of double-ended displacement power boats for many years. That was the day work. In the evenings, we started to play with trimarans.”

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

Børge kept building tris on the side, experimenting with materials, designs, and rigs. In 1972, he built a 16′ (4.8m) plywood-and-foam trimaran for 10-year-old Jens and 12-year-old Eric. Nicknamed Den Lille Gule, or The Yellow One, the hull and crossbeams were tied together only with rope lashings.

By 1974, Børge’s brother left to start his own powerboat company, while Børge developed the Trident 27, his first real production tri, built of foam- and balsa-cored GRP. In 1978, Jens joined the company at 16 years old, and the latest design, called Quick Step, hit the water. It was a 28′ (8.5m) tri based on the Trident but with modified, longer floats. It quickly drew attention when Børge, Eric, and Jens won the prestigious Sjælland Rundt, or Round Zealand Race, with it.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

Two years later came the first production series Dragonfly 25, designed by Børge and Jens. The business was a struggle. But the focus never wavered.

“The trimaran was, for us, the only right thing,” Jens says. Experimentation was a necessary part of learning and growing, and pushing boundaries eventually became part of their identity.

“We didn’t have the bible or the manual, how to build the right trimaran. So, we built a lot of experimental boats, for hull design as a whole, design for material, rigging, you name it. Everything was new, because we had to find a way to combine all this,” Jens says. “I admit I broke a lot of masts. But that was a part of our process. Then we knew, OK, this is how far we can go. Then it’s one step back again, make it stronger, and test against it.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today if we hadn’t been, let’s say, loyal and true to our DNA, all our history,” he says.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

A Singular Finishing School

In 1982, Jens wrote to legendary American multihull designer and builder Dick Newick, sending him some photos of the boats he and his father were designing and building.

“I asked if he could get me a job. I just want to see the world,” Jens says. “‘I’ll get you a job somewhere on one of my designs,’ he said. So, I came to Martha’s Vineyard and stayed with Dick for a weekend, and two days later he said, ‘You’re not going anywhere. You stay with me.’ I ended up staying with Dick and building his own 52′ (15.8m) trimaran. And I did a lot of work on Rogue Wave and on Moxie.”

Jens worked with Newick from 1983 to 1984, immersing in the rarefied, radical world of the fastest sailboats on the water. “You can imagine, I was here from a small fishing village and suddenly come to Dick’s place and see all these big boats and meet all these characters like Dick and Walter Greene and many other sailors,” Jens says. “It was an extreme experience to come to the Vineyard and see these boats, work on these boats, and sail these boats.”

He also saw multihulls with folding floats (amas) for the first time in Ian Farrier’s hinge method that he would patent and use on his famous F-27 and its successors (see John Marples’ “Know When (and how) to Fold ’Em”, Professional BoatBuilder No. 201). When he returned to Denmark—via transatlantic passage on the 60′ (18m) Rogue Wave, which Newick had designed for Phil Weld and Gougeon Brothers had cold-molded in 1977—Jens told his father that folding floats would be the key to their success.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

“We spent three years developing what we call our Swing Wing system,” Jens says. “We knew that if we could crack that we had a future, otherwise it would be limited. So, we presented the first Dragonfly Swing Wing in 1989.” A year later, Paul Elvstrøm had his own Dragonfly 800 Swing Wing built and experimented with it for 10 years, providing the company valuable design and construction feedback.

The Swing Wing has since remained on all Dragonfly models. Deceptively simple, using only winches and lines handled from the cockpit, it reduces the beam by half in about two minutes, letting the boats fit easily into a standard slip.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

In the latest design, the Dragonfly 36 launched in 2025 and winner of the 2026 European Yacht of the Year in the performance multihull category, the system underwent a sea change with the help of naval architect Steen Olsen—Jens’ collaborator on Dragonfly designs since 2002. The heavy, external stainless-steel brackets and bolts that attached and constituted the folding mechanism were replaced with a CNC-cut, vacuum-infused composite structure embedded in the carbon reinforced bulkheads; only a single stainless-steel pin is still visible.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

The composite bulkheads are continuous structures that run through the hull, fore and aft, and meet the beams on either side on the outside freeboard, distributing the forces through the entire structure and making it stronger and easier to maintain over time.

“It’s been a dream for many years, but we had to be sure we got it right,” Jens says. “It’s a symbiosis of engineering and our experience in composites. Because when you just operate in steel constructions, you can get much more direct calculations, but as soon as you are in composites, it has to do with the direction of fibers. Manufacturing that is difficult to calibrate down to 100%, but we have succeeded in that, and we have made a lot of physical tests. This complex design has also been backed up with computer finite element analysis (FEA) to understand how best to control the big forces we see on the beam and hull structure.”

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

Beyond the refined aesthetics, the new design saves weight and production time, a key consideration in a country where labor rates are extremely high, in a business with 60 employees.

“We always try to raise the bar higher each time we develop a new boat—how can we do things smarter? Smarter in a way for innovation, for costs, for manufacturing,” Jens says. “We design here, we develop here, we have all aspects under the same roof here, except Mr. Olsen. So, that’s probably an advantage for us compared to other yards…we have everything here, and we have crazy experience in what we are doing.”

Nearly everything is built in-house, with a few strategic exceptions. For the 36 and Dragonfly 40—the company’s two largest designs—decks, main hull, and floats are built by fellow Danes X-Yachts’ facility in Poland. Beams, bulkheads, floats, and some hulls for the smaller models—the 25, 28, and 32—are built in-house; some hulls are built at a nearby boatyard.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

Sandwich construction is Divinycell foam core sheathed in biaxial and unidirectional fibers, which take less resin than woven roving and CSM, increasing strength and reducing weight. For the larger boats, carbon is applied in high-load areas, and vinylester is added to the laminate. All structural parts laminated in vinylester resin are tempered in an oven at the yard to get maximum strength in the structure.

Crews assemble spars on site from lengths of industrial carbon tube glued together with a carbon insert at the joints. All rigging and mast fittings are designed and fabricated on site. The 60-person workforce includes three to four youngsters in a four-year, in-house boatbuilding apprenticeship, as well as employees with 20 to 30 years in the company.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

“To build complex boats takes many skills so we have many types of skilled workforce here, from high-end wooden furniture craftsmen to electricians to lamination people to spray paint skills and steel welding to mast manufacturing, etc.,” Jens says. “It takes a long time to build up this strong workforce and…to establish the right team to run the boatyard on a daily basis. It is also not easy to get the right people, but it is possible when you have time to wait for the right hands (and head) to show up.”

The 36 and 40 can be upgraded to a carbon version. While the hull is still glass and epoxy, remaining carbon parts—including bulkheads, floats, wings, and mast support—are cured in a massive autoclave at Marstrom Composite in Sweden. Special full, single-skin, carbon laminate molds are built to withstand the autoclave’s high pressure and temperature. In the Dragonfly 40, this build technique saves a full ton of weight, improving the model’s already high performance.

Half of the 40s they have sold have been carbon, Peter says, adding, “It’s the version with the most horsepower.”

“We expected only 10%,” Jens says. “Our Dragonfly 40 is probably the most expensive production 40′ boat on the market, I’m afraid so. But there’s a group of people who want to pay for that extra fun. Not all of them are racers. They just want the extra thrill and the fun.”

Courtesy of Dragonfly Trimarans

The Long Binocular

In January 2022, Dragonfly celebrated its 1,000th boat launched; three months later, Børge died at age 90. Visiting Dragonfly today, one is keenly aware of the importance of history. The core of the shop remains what Børge created in 1967, and there’s clear pride in the fact that every new boat has emerged from the same doors ever since.

“Six feet from where I am sitting, that’s the first hull that my dad built. From my office, when you walk into the first part of production, that was the start,” Jens says. “And we still have the same phone number!”

The shop expanded when they purchased the boatyard next door in 2011, followed by its production facility in 2013. Dragonfly is now 12.5 acres (5.06 ha), with two acres (8,093 m2) under a roof—half for production, half for boat storage.

“It is a humble facility,” Peter says. “We are not in a big flashy facility here, which also indicates that we try to run the business conservatively and also follow the market, because we have to be ready to adapt to the market. Having big facilities also means that you have lots of risks, costs. You have seen many companies doing big investments with big facilities and two years after, the demand from the market is in half.”

He notes that while all five boats in their range are in current production—their order book is full until 2028—they’re resisting the market trend toward bigger boats because it would mean an expansion they’re not convinced is merited. Nor is chasing the latest trend really their M.O.

“It’s been in a natural flow,” Peter says. “We are kind of down to earth and want to take things slow and think things through before we make a decision.”

“I would say we are fast on the water, but we are a little bit slow,” Jens laughs. “For me, for us, it’s very important to keep focus on developing new products. Not to go to sleep. To keep pushing…compared to our size, we have spent a lot of money and energy into developing our boats over the years. That’s our success today.”

As Peter takes the tiller, Jens says, Dragonfly can be “like the old seaman…take the long binocular and look much farther forward…And today, I can see how I helped assist my parents when I went into the business. I can see now with Peter, he comes in here and says, ‘Well, Mom and Dad, I can do that, I can fix that.’ And we say, ‘Wow, great!’ And also, clients and employees are very happy with Peter here and so are we, to see still a family business, and it will be like that for many years to come.”

About the Author: Wendy Mitman Clarke is Professional BoatBuilder’s senior editor, and a lifelong sailor.